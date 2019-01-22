Share:

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday will undergo medical checkup at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore.

According to details, a three-member medical board comprising doctors from PIC will examine Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz said that she had been informed that Nawaz Sharif is unwell.

In a message on Twitter on Monday, the former prime minister’s daughter said the family still hasn’t received reports given by the medical boards. She said a request in this regard has also been forwarded to the Home Department after pleading with the jail authorities.

Earlier, the Accountability Court on December 24 had found the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader guilty in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference and sentenced him to seven years jail. He is in Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore since then.