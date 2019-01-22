Share:

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi on Tuesday has said that no one can allow to open fire on innocent people.

While talking to media in Peshawar, the minister assured to make Sahiwal incident probe an example for everyone. The world will see how we have brought firing suspects to justice, he added.

Earlier, on Saturday, four people – including three members of a family – were killed in an alleged encounter in Sahiwal. CTD personnel said they had killed a local commander of militant organisation Daesh and three others in the operation. Eyewitnesses, however, disputed the claim and said the people in the car did not fire at officials, nor were any explosives recovered from the vehicle.

The dead included a man, his wife and their teenage daughter, as well as the driver of the car who, according to the CTD, was involved in terrorist acts.

The CTD has, however, changed its statement on the incident multiple times.