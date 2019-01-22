Share:

Former federal minister and PML-N central leader Ahsan Iqbal said that there was no threat to the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government from any other political party rather PTI itself was the real threat to its own government. Talking to the media after the inauguration of a bookfair on the premises of Lahore High Court on Monday, Ahsan Iqbal said that lauded the Lahore High Court Bar for organizing the bookfair. He said that the lawyers always worked for the rule of law. He also said the lawyers always played a key role in strengthening of democracy in the country. He said that the government had no threat from any other party but from itself. He said that the PTI government would collapse due to its own inability. “The PTI government will be buried under the burden of its own inability,” he said. The PML-N believes in the Constitution, law and democratic norms, he said. He added that the government lacked ability to solve the public issues. Earlier, Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shameem Khan on Monday inaugurated a bookfair on the premises of the Lahore High Court. On the occasion, most senior LHC judge Justice Manoom Rashid, Justice Shakeelur Rehman, Justice Baqir Ali Najafi, Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf and Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan were also present. The statement of the PML-N’s central leader came a couple of days after a rift in the PTI-led Punjab government came to surface with the resignation of Minister for Mines and Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir who the only PML-Q leader in the Punjab cabinet. He alleged interference in his ministry by the Punjab Chief Minister Secretariat. –Staff Reporter