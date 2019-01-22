Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz Monday tweeted that her father Nawaz Sharif was unwell and the family had not received the reports given by the medical board.

“I have been told that MNS is unwell & is being taken to PIC (Punjab Institute of Cardiology) tomorrow but myself or the family have no knowledge of it. We still haven’t received the reports given by the medical boards.”

“After pleading with the jail authorities, we have also written to the Home department,” Maryam added.

Nawaz Sharif’s doctor, Dr Adnan Khan, also tweeted that the recommendations of medical board had not been shred with him or family by the jail authorities.

“The findings & recommendations of the high profile medical board which consulted former Prime Minister #NawazSharif on 16JAN2019 is still awaited & not shared with me or the family,” Dr Adnan teweeted.

“Health concerns demand an early action by the authorities. Matter is of immense urgency!” he added.

Earlier, Sharif had been advised by his personal doctor to get more tests conducted to ascertain the root cause of his chest pain.

Last week, Maryam Nawaz tweeted that the medical board had examined her father on January 16 but the family had only received information through media.

“Medical boards constituted by the govt had examined MNS on 16th Jan. The only ‘info’ on the reports that has reached us is through media that indicates an alarming situation. We’re still in the dark as to what his actual condition is. Access to official reports still awaited,” she had written on twitter. Nawaz Sharif has been imprisoned at Kot Lakhpat jail since December 2018 following his conviction in a corruption reference in line with the Supreme Court’s July 2017 verdict.