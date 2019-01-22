Share:

ISLAMABAD - Zulfiqar Khan of Jang won the RIPJA Table Tennis Championship 2019 after defeating APP’s Javed Qureshi 3-2 in the final played at Rawalpindi Press Club camp office on Monday. Total 32 members of Rawalpindi Islamabad Photojournalist Association (RIPJA) participated in the three-day event. The prize distribution ceremony was graced by former MPA Raja Hanif Advocate as chief guest, while National Press Club President Shakil Qarar was guest of honour. In the final, both the players played superbly and finally Zulfiqar prevailed and won the final by 7-11, 11-8, 14-12, 8-11 and 11-9. Chief guest Raja Hanif announced Rs 15,000 cash for the tournament committee while he also handed over cash prize of Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 to the winner and runner-up.–Staff Reporter