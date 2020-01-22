Share:

The Brexit Bill, officially known as the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill, ensures that the UK leaves the EU on 31 January with a deal.

The Brexit Bill has cleared the UK parliament and is now set to become law as soon as it signed by the Queen.

The legislation was approved after the House of Lords decided to back down after its five amendments were rejected by the House of Commons.

The UK is to leave the bloc on 31 January, after which a transition period will start, envisioning negotiations on the post-Brexit trade cooperation.