The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Transport minister Malik Shah Mohammad Khan said that the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit service shall be launched before the end of coming June. However, he didn't specify the exact date as deadline.

The K-P government issued several deadlines regarding the the bus project completion after failing to launch the service on March 23, 2019.

Accompanied by the provincial government’s spokesperson, Ajmal Wazir, Mr Shah told a presser here that though the deadline for the BRT project completion was extended to June 2021, the bus service’s launch would be ensured in the current fiscal.

“We want to resolve Peshawar’s traffic problems on a permanent basis. Had the project been completed in haste, it would have not met international standards. When efforts were made to meet the six months deadline, the quality of work got affected and therefore, it (deadline) was abandoned” he said.

Shah said the previous six-month deadline for the bus service was set according to the instruction given by then chief minister, Pervez Khattak, but that caused ‘quality problems’.

APP adds: The transport minister said under the agreement signed by the government with the Asian Development Bank, the bus project was to be completed in 2021 but the current government was going to launch the service almost six months in advance.