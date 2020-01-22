Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated the state-of-the-art Hockey Stadium, having blue astroturf here at Ayub National Park. The basic aim of this international standard hockey venue is to promote the national game and provide state-of-the-art sports facilities. It is a joint venture of Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) and Army Heritage Foundation (AHF). COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest at the inaugural hockey match played between Pakistan Greens and Pakistan Whites. The COAS appreciated MPCL for efforts to revive hockey and said: “This venue will help Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) host not only national championships but also international matches. It is the second top class venue after GHQ Hockey Ground, while Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi also has polygrass.” Pakistan Greens won the encounter 2-1. Both the teams had former greats and also players from national camp. Besides others, PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary Asif Bajwa, Chief Selector Manzoor Junior, MPCL head coach Manzoor Senior, Rasheed Junior, Shehnaz Sheikh, PHA Secretary Col Asif Naz and others were also present on the occasion.