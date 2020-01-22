Share:

LAHORE - Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Muhammad Asif Iqbal has assured his all-out support in conducting the All Pakistan Tennis Tournament in the historical city next month.

The Commissioner Bahawalpur said this during a meeting with ITF senior 35 plus tennis champion Zohaib Raza of Bahawalpur at his office. The Commissioner, who himself is a sportsman as he had played hockey at divisional level, said that he understands how important sports are for youth of the country. “Under PM Imran Khan’s vision of promoting sports among youth and indulging them into healthy sports activities, I am ready to support such sports activities to provide youngsters opportunities to showcase their talent at higher level.

“I will fully support Zohaib in hosting the national tennis tournament, which will help in promoting tourism here in Bahawalpur by having participants from across the country. The tennis event here will help the participants explore the beauty of highly enriched historical place of Pakistan with its splendid palaces as well as Derawar Fort,” he added.

While praising the achievement of Zohaib, who recently won the ITF senior 35 plus singles title in Lahore, Asif said the players like Zohaib are heroes of Bahawalpur. His achievement shows that this region has great talent, which, if provided with proper training and best facilities, can win glories for it as well as for the country.

Zohaib said: “We are thankful to the Bahawalpur Commissioner for fully supporting me to organise the All Pakistan Tennis Tournament here after such a long time. These activities are very beneficial for our youth. We need to train and produce more players like Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, who, after proper training and grooming, can represent the country at international circuit. I am eager to conduct All Pakistan Tennis Tournaments in all major cities of Pakistan.”