ISLAMABAD - Danish Ahmed won the Captain Hassan Musaib Javed Shaheed Tennis Tournament after beating Abrar ul Haq in straight sets here at Mushaf Tennis Academy courts. Danish won the first set 6-3, after breaking fifth serve of Abrar and he went onto take second set 6-4 by breaking 10th serve of Abrar. Brig Rashid Wali Janjua was the chief guest and gave away prizes. Sharing his views, Brig Rashid said: “We will support all the tournaments of Shauhada organised by Inam uL Haq.” PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik said: “We will provide everything for these tournaments whatever Inam wants from us.” Director Tournament Inam said: “We are having one Shaheed tournament every month and I am thankful to Maj Gen Asghar Nawaz for providing us with prize money for the participants.” Inam also pay tribute to chief guest for sparing time and also thanked PLTA Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Rao and Secretary Rashid Malik for providing balls.