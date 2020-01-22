Share:

Ishrat Hussain , an adviser to the Prime Minister, has stressed that governance issues pose the main problem of Pakistan. He further said that announced that number of federal government institutions will be reduced from 440 to 342 under the PTI government plan for institutional reforms.

“The government is thinking about introducing a performance-based promotion system for the civil servants under which their performance will be tied and assessed on the basis of the performance of their respective ministries. Under the reforms programme, key performance goals of the institutions will be assessed and linked with the performance assessment of the federal ministers,” said Adviser to Prime Minister’s on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain on Tuesday.

The Federal Advisor was addressing a session attended by Planning Minister Asad Umar and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi and representatives of various chambers of commerce and industries. He emphasised the fact that only 6,000 of the 22,000 federal government officials possessed proper service structure while others including scientists, doctors, engineers and accountants face the severe problem of serving through proper career paths.

Hussain iterated that through the suggested reforms programme, government has decided to initiate process of special agreements to be signed by ministries, federal secretaries and other senior officers in order to spearhead the ongoing reform. Civil servants with continuously as well as considerably poor performance for three years will be made to retire.

