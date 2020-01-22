Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday has gathered more evidence against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif in connection with money laundering case.

According to details, the NAB has claimed that more than 300 ghost employees are working in Shehbaz Group of Industries. No one knows from where these ghost employees have received pays, the NAB sources said.

Earlier in December, 2019, the NAB had seized Shehbaz Sharif’s Lahore house 96-H, Model Town and a 9-kanal home in Abbottabad.

Shehbaz Sharif will not be able benefit from his family’s assets which are allegedly based on TT (telegraphic transfer), the NAB official said.