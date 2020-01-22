Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday issued production orders of provincial opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz and Khawaja Salman Rafique. The production orders have been issued to ensure the presence of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders in the assembly session scheduled on January 23 at 03:00pm. It is pertinent here to mention that Hamza Shahbaz and Khawaja Salman Rafique are under arrest in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and Paragon Housing Society cases respectively.