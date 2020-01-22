Share:

MOSCOW - The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the Berlin Conference on Libya was “brief but constructive”, a Russian official said on Tuesday. The character of the contacts was different from what the U.K. premier office announced following the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in the capital Moscow. “In general, the contact was brief, but at the same time, let’s say, quite constructive, with elements of a conciliatory attitude. Apparently, the spirit of the contact is clearly different from the crux of the Downing Street message,” he said. Commenting on the Putin-Johnson meeting in Berlin, the Downing Street had said U.K. prime minister “was clear there had been no change in the UK’s position on Salisbury”, which he characterized as “a reckless use of chemical weapons and a brazen attempt to murder innocent people on UK soil” and warned against repeating such an attack. “The Prime Minister said that they both had a responsibility to address issues of international security including Libya, Syria, Iraq and Iran.