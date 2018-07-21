Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) DG Khan announced Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examinations Results 2018 with pass percentage of 82.23.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at BISE office on Saturday.

Three students jointly stand first by securing 1089 marks out of 1100 namely Ayesha Maryam of Mairi Darsgah Girls Secondary School Kot Adu Muzaffargarh, Ayesha Nazar of Al-Mumtaz Model Girls High School Jampur (Rajanpur) and Hamza Ahmad of New Garrison Boys Higher Secondary School Taunsa Sharif.

Faiqa Tariq of Superior Public Girls Secondary School Chowk Azam, Layyah secured 1088 marks and remains second hwile Muhammad Salman Fareed of Divisional Public School (Boys) Dera Ghazi Khan securing 1087 marks got third position.

In Science Group Boys, Hamza Ahmad (1089 marks) got first position, Salman Fareed (1087 marks) second position while four students jointly got third position by securing 1086 marks, namely Muhammad Sarim Javed, Muhammad Rehan, Abdul Rehman and Abdul Wasay Haseeb.

In Science Group Girls, Ayesha Maryam and Ayesha Nazar jointly stood first by securing 1089 marks, Faiqa Tariq got second position by securing 1088 marks while two students Aisha Abbas and Hoor-ul-Ain jointly grabbed third position by securing 1086 marks.

In General Group Boys, Ahmad Nawaz (991 marks) stood first, Sabzal Hussain (989 marks) second and Muhammad Imran (977 marks) third in the examinations.

In General Group Girls, Aiman Zahar (1023 marks) got first position, Maria Rafiq (994 marks) second position and Gosheen Kanwal (982 marks) third position.

Talking to The Nation, Deputy Controller of Examination Sheikh Amjad Hussain informed that total 67604 candidates of public and private schools appeared in the examinations. Out of them 55593 candidates are declared successful and pass percentage is 82.23%.

Amjad said that a total 16 cases of UMC (unfair means case) were registered. Eleven students have been awarded punishment in UMC as per rules while five UMC are still under trial.