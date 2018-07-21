Share:

FAISALABAD-An independent candidate in NA-103 and PP-103 in Tandlianwala tehsil of Faisalabad district allegedly committed suicide on Saturday after a dispute with his sons. As a result, the Election Commission of Pakistan has suspended the electoral activities there.

Mirza Ahmed Mughal, who was contesting the polls as an independent candidate, shot himself dead after an alleged dispute with his sons, police said. The deceased was contesting on the electoral symbol of Pickup as shown in the posters he hung in the constituencies ahead of the general elections as part of his election campaign.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a notification stating election activities have been suspended in the NA-103 and PP-103 constituencies. For upcoming elections, three Baloch families were contesting elections on the tickets of PPP, PTI and PML-N. Baloch families since 1970 are enjoying power politics in the area. Election observes say that one Baloch family wins the election one time and the other family next time under secret agreement among them to share power without any internal rift.

Even during the general elections of 1970 when PPP under the leadership of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto made clean sweep, one of the provincial assembly slot was bagged by Baloch family member Nasir Ali Khan Baloch in the same constituency. As per the ECP, by-election will be conducted in PP-103 and NA-103 due to the alleged suicide of the independent candidate.