Share:

SARGODHA-Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif declared on Saturday that if PML-N is voted to power again, it will developed Pakistan pattern on brotherly Muslim states - Malaysia and Turkey as it is his ambition to make Pakistan a true welfare state according to the vision of father of the nation Quaid-i- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif was addressing public gatherings here at Bhagtanwala and Sillanwali here Saturday.

Taking a jibe at Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif said that people have realised true face of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman who is busy levelling baseless allegation against anyone, who he deems his opponent. “People have started avoiding attending PTI public meetings due to the use of derogatory and abusive language by Imran Khan,” he claimed. The former CM alleged that the PTI is trying to hoodwink people by telling lies on a daily basis. “Imran, who is habitual of speaking against corruption every time, has committed corrupt to the tune of Rs40 billion in Metro Peshawar project, which has been pointed out by the Peshawar High Court,” the PML-N chief asserted.

He challenged Imran Khan to pinpoint corruption in any of the developmental projects worth billions of rupees executed across Punjab province, he (Shehbaz) is ready to face the consequences. “But everyone knows Imran is the master of taking U-turns and people after seeing his (PTI chief’s) picture will consider it a U-turn sign,” he continued.

Shehbaz Sharif underscored that holding of free, fair and impartial elections are must for materialising dreams of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that pre-poll rigging should be stopped by bringing all the relevant institutions on the same page.

Shehbaz said that people would vote for the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam would come out of jail with the power of the vote.

The PML-N president talked about different developmental projects launched by the Nawaz Sharif government in the country, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, motorways, Gwadar port, hospitals, and educational institutions, adding that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan to save the country.

“Nawaz Sharif arrived in Pakistan on July 13, leaving his ailing wife on the ventilator in London,” Shehbaz Sharif informed said, adding that the former prime minister did all this only for the supremacy of democracy and rule of the law. Shehbaz Sharif appealed to the people to vote for the PML-N candidates for the development of Sargodha on a par with Lahore.