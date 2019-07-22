Share:

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal has declared National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as a tool of the government to use against the political opponents.

Addressing a press conference along with Marriyum Aurangzaib and Musadiq Malik, he said worst dictatorship has been imposed in democratic look.

He stated that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is being used to protect Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government. Adding furtherm, he said character assassination of opposition leaders is being done and they are being arrested but still no compromise would be made on rule of law and constitution.

The PML-N leader said that the selected PM has no vision and no experience, adding that PM Imran earned disgrace for the country by his fake accusations against the opponents. He said PM Imran’s address at Washington was same as he did on D chowk in past.

He said decisions made by public were not implemented in last 72 years and we (PML-N) would not let ruin the country for next 72 years. He said time has come for a decisive struggle and PML-N will fight for next generations.

The PMLN leader said that the relations with Qatar are being miscalculated, adding that Qatar provided LNG to Pakistan on best rates in a difficult time. He said these rulers are not even caring for relations with friendly countries due to their bad politics.