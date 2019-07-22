Share:

SIALKOT-The district administration has announced to establish an international standard “Industrial Heritage Museum” in Sialkot in collaboration with local exporters.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider revealed this while addressing an important meeting at DC Office here. He said that it would be a state-of-the-art museum, adding “It will be keeping centuries-old industrial history of Sialkot besides displaying all export products (including sports goods, surgical instruments, leather goods, musical instruments) produced in Sialkot.”

The DC added that a complete biography of all the pioneers of Sialkot export industry would also be displayed at the museum to show the world about the industrial and export excellence of Sialkot.

He said that the paper work for the project had been completed, and the district administration had also sought positive suggestions from Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Addressing the meeting, DC Dr Syed Bilal Haider said: “Exporters of Sialkot are the ‘Roaming Ambassadors of Pakistan’ who travel all around the world to fetch business with their personal efforts.”

He said that the Sialkot exporters had been earning precious foreign exchange to the tune of US 2.5 billion annually besides playing a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy and boosting national exports.

The meeting was told that export-oriented Sialkot city had successfully followed the examples of Japan, Germany, Korea, Taiwan and other countries in the development of SME culture in Sialkot as the Sialkot based SMEs had been producing only exportable items and enjoy special status in international market for their products.

The meeting was told that Sialkot was the only export-oriented city of Pakistan where 99 percent industrial production was meant for exports. “The products including Sports Goods, Surgical Instruments, Leather Products, Textile Items, Martial Arts Uniforms and Accessories, Musical Instruments, Knives and Cutlery items and Military Uniform badges etc. are produced in Sialkot and exported to all parts of the world. Sialkot made footballs, filed hockey sticks, cricket gears and sports wears are used in Olympics, World Cups, Asian Games and other international events.”

The DC also highly hailed the unique export culture of Sialkot, saying that Sialkot businessmen had better awareness about the industrial setup of Sialkot and socio-economical development projects taken in hand by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Meanwhile, Senior Vice President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Waqas Akram Awan, Chairman Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) Khalilur Rehman Mughal, Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Nadeem Anwar Qureshi, Vice Chairman Afzal Shaheen, Chairman Sialkot exporters’ own airline namely Air Sial Fazal Jillani and Chairman Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) M Arshad warmly welcomed the decision of establishment of Industrial Heritage Museum at Sialkot. They assured the administration of their full cooperation in this regard.

FIA BUSTS

FRAUDSTERS GANG

Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested as many as eight accused travel agents and their companion shopkeepers , found involved directly or indirectly in a big scam of registration of hundreds of smuggled precious cellphones in the names of dozens of passengers at Sialkot International Airport, without their consent.

Senior Officials of FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing informed that more than 50 accused travel agents and their sub agents were found involved directly or in directly in this big scam, out of which eight accused have been arrested.