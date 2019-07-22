Share:

LAHORE - Aqeel Khan annexed the 2nd Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Open Tennis Championship 2019 title after outclassing Muzammil Murtaza 6-1, 6-2 in the final played here at Defence Authority Club, Karachi on Sunday.

Aqeel, like always, started the final in great style and won the first set 6-1. He didn’t allow his opponent to settle down and won the second set 6-2 to add another title in his long list of national titles wins. In Under-18, Ahmed Kamil emerged as title winner with by routing Hasheesh Kumar 6-2, 6-2.

The men’s doubles title was won by Abid Ali Akber and Ahmed Chaudhry while Pakistan top ranked national player Sara Mansoor grabbed the ladies singles title by beating Mehak Khokhar. The senior 40+ doubles went to Asad Ali and Kalim Ghanchi while Hamid Israr bagged Under-14 singles title.

Emerging talent Hasnain Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon Lahore), who recently returned home after representing Pakistan in ITF U&12 Tennis event in Bangladesh, played superb tennis and clinched the under-12 singles title. Another rising star Wapda’s Abubakar Talha, who is 5th class student of FG Middle School Mazhar Lines Lahore Cantt, succeeded in winning the Under-10 singles title. In special men’s singles, Asim Ahmed played exceptionally and annexed the title while special ladies singles was won by Sadia Junaid and wheel chair men’s double title grabbed by Muhammad Irfan And Muhammad Ayub Khan.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, graced the concluding day as chief guest and gave away shields and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up of different categories and congratulated them on their success. Prominent among others present on the occasion were Commander Pakistan Navy Karachi Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan, PTF senior vice president Khawaja Suhail Iftikhar, Sindh Tennis Association’s (STA) officials and great number tennis enthusiasts.

Addressing the audience, the chief guest said that this tournament will indeed contribute in raising public interest in this important game. General Zubair Mahmood Hayat also urged the public/private sectors and professionals to come forward and help in promoting tennis. He lauded the efforts of Patron Pakistan Navy Tennis, Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Sindh Tennis Association (STA) and sponsors for successful conduct of the event.