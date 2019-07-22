Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) secretary Andleeb Sandhu said that National Karate Championship will be staged here from August 22.

She said that a total of nine teams of men and women will be participating in the mega event. “Teams including Wapda, Pakistan Army, Railways, Police, Bolachistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad,” she said. Wapda will be defending the title in the extravaganza, she added. Andleeb said the players will be competing in four categories in the tournament which will conclude on August 25. “At the end of the championship prizes will be distributed among the winners,” she said.