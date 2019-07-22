Share:

ATTOCK - Attock police on Sunday arrested members of a kidnapping gang who had kidnapped a boy for ransom.

Attock Police chief Syed Shahzad Nadeem told newsmen that on July 17 Farrukh Sultan resident of village Mirza had informed police that his 11-year-old son Umair Ali had been kidnapped by some unidentified peo­ple who had demanded Rs0.7 million as ransom money. Police registered a case and constituted a team and start­ed investigation.

The police chief said that the team using conventional and modern tech­niques reached the culprits, arrested them, and recovered the kidnapped boy and the ransom money. Nadeem said that the police had also recov­ered two pistols and three vehicles from their possession.

The culprits are wanted by Khy­ber-Pakhtunhwa police as well in dif­ferent cases. All have been handed over to CIA for further investigation.