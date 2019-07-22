ATTOCK - Attock police on Sunday arrested members of a kidnapping gang who had kidnapped a boy for ransom.
Attock Police chief Syed Shahzad Nadeem told newsmen that on July 17 Farrukh Sultan resident of village Mirza had informed police that his 11-year-old son Umair Ali had been kidnapped by some unidentified people who had demanded Rs0.7 million as ransom money. Police registered a case and constituted a team and started investigation.
The police chief said that the team using conventional and modern techniques reached the culprits, arrested them, and recovered the kidnapped boy and the ransom money. Nadeem said that the police had also recovered two pistols and three vehicles from their possession.
The culprits are wanted by Khyber-Pakhtunhwa police as well in different cases. All have been handed over to CIA for further investigation.