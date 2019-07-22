Share:

ISLAMABAD - KRL hammered Karachi United 3-0 in the National Challenge Football Cup 2019 match played at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium late Saturday night.

In the first match, thanks to superb goals by Izharullah, Iftikhar Ahmed and Umair, star-studded KRL outclassed Karachi United 3-0. The winners could score more goals, but some superb defending and poor finishing kept goal margin to 3-0.

In the second match played under floodlights, Police and NBP played out 2-2 draw. Tariq scored a wonderful goal in the 28th minute to give Police 1-0 lead, but the lead lasted till 42nd minute as substitute striker Basit Ali equalized it at 1-1. Tariq once again scored for Police in the 53rd minute while Maqbool Baloch came to the rescue of NBP, as he scored the equalizer in the 67th minute. Referee Majid Khan and M Ameen supervised the matches, while they were assisted by Sher Ali, Saddam Hussain, Naseeruddin, Akbar Dost and Alluddin, Qazi Asif was match commissioner and Imtiaz Ali Shah was matches assessor. Zahir Ali Shah, chairman tournament management committee, who is also PFF vice president, graced the occasion as chief guest.