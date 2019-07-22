Share:

KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has transferred the investigation of Nehr-e-Khayyam land allotment case from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

The probe has been transferred to Rawalpindi on the directive of the NAB chairman and a notification to the effect has been issued, NAB sources said.

According to NAB officials the case has been linked with the fake accounts and money laundering cases.

Fake bank accounts were allegedly used for purchase and sale of billions of rupees plots in the land scam, sources said.

According to sources, the Omni Group sent the money generated from the plots, to overseas with money laundering. The amount transferred to the overseas account of Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka, sources said.

Manzoor Qadir is a former director general of Sindh Building Control Authority, sources further said.

Arrested owner of a company involved in the scam, Abbas Ali Agha, has disclosed money laundering in his statement, NAB sources claimed.

A joint investigation team (JIT) inquiring into the issue of transfer of the amount through money laundering, sources said.

According to accountability bureau sources, 11 government officials were also involved in the scandal, which will be included in the investigation.

The investigation will be conducted and reference will be filed in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, NAB sources added.