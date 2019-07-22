Share:

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has said narrative of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz failed to attract masses in recent tribal districts’ election of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly.

Mazari in her message on the micro-blogging website, Twitter, said, “PPP & PMLN nowhere in tribal areas elections to KP assembly! Guess the Maryam-Bilawal narrative had no traction there.”

Both the parties were supporting drone killings of locals-only IK and PTI raised their voice against drones and took action also, she continued in her tweet.

It may be noted, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took lead by securing five seats in the landmark elections for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the merged tribal district.

As per unofficial results published by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), independent candidates won six of the 16 general seats, while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) grabbed three seats, Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) clinched one seat each