LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reached Quetta on Sunday on one-day visit and called on Balochistan Governor Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai.

Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, development projects, law and order situation and enhanced provincial coordination.

The Punjab chief minister said, “Pakistan is our country and we have to work together for its progress and prosperity.” He said the Punjab government will establish a cardiac hospital in Quetta as a goodwill gesture and funds have been allocated for the purpose. He said, “We have to move forward by enhancing cooperation and brotherhood among provinces.”

The Balochistan governor welcomed the chief minister in Quetta and said that Punjab and Balochistan would work together for development and prosperity of the provinces.

Later, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Balochistan Health Minister Naseeb Ullah Marri at his residence and expressed sorrow and grief over the death of his sister. He sympathised with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Talking to the media, the chief minister said the Punjab government would set up a state-of-the-art cardiac hospital in Quetta and funds have been allocated in the current budget. He said a cardiac hospital is also being built in DG Khan with a cost of Rs4 billion and a mother-and-child hospital is being constructed in Rajanpur where people from Balochistan will also get benefit from healthcare facilities. He also invited Balochistan journalists to visit Lahore. Also, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the PTI government has fulfilled its promise of holding peaceful elections in the tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that people of the tribal areas have been accorded their democratic right for the first time in the country’s history. He said that the polls are a huge success of the PTI government. The PTI government has made history by giving tribesmen their right to democracy. He said security forces deserve appreciation for holding peaceful elections. He said that the tribesmen have made history by exercising their right to the ballot and it is the victory of peace. He said the past governments have always neglected people of FATA. The PTI government has included people of tribal districts in the development process, he added.

PTI NAROWAL LEADERS CALL ON CM

PTI leaders from Narowal Amjad Khan Kakar and Naeem Ullah Khan Kakar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The chief minister, while talking to them, said that the PTI has become the most popular party of the country. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to change the fate of the country,” he said. He said the era of loot and plunder would not come back. The previous rulers looted resources of people and neglected people and now people have rejected them, he added. The chief minister said the PTI is the only party which would steer the country out of crises. PTI leader Amjad Kakar said the PTI government is people’s government. He expressed confidence in the PTI leadership. He said they would extend support to the chief minister in his efforts to serve the masses. Provincial Minister for Auqaf Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah was also present on the occasion.

CM CONDEMNS BOMB BLAST

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned firing at Kotla Syedan check post and a suicide bomb blast at the DHQ Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan. The chief minister has expressed sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of innocent people, including policemen. He expressed sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured people. He said the cowardly acts of terrorists could not weaken the resolve of people against terrorism and people are united to eliminate the menace of terrorism. He said that terrorists are enemies of humanity. He expressed condolences with the family members of the martyrs.