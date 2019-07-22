Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Land Record Authority is going to set up 115 new Arazi Record Centres at the Qanoongo level at the cost of Rs2.25 billion in marginalised tehsils of Punjab and the process of land acquisition for this purpose has been started.

The project of establishing the new Arazi Record Centres will be completed in January 2020.

For these new centres, 1135 new recruitments are expected to be completed in two months to provide fard (ownership document) and mutation (change of title of ownership from one person to another) documents to land owners.

There are 152 ARCs in 143 tehsils of Punjab and 115 new centres are being set up at the Qanoongo level to take off the burden.

According to administrative hierarchy in Punjab, after Tehsil, Qanoongo Halqa is a revenue unit followed by Patwar Circle and Mouza (smallest revenue unit).

Mainly South Punjab districts will benefit from the project as the PLRA has been receiving burden of services in Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions.

PLRA has moved a note to the Regulations, Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) secretary for recruitment of 1,135 people, including 135 Land Record Officers, 115 Assistant Service Centre Incharge, 500 Service Centre Officials and 385 Class-IV employees.

The sights for 115 new Arazi Record Centres at Qanoongo Level Arazi Record Centres have been finalized.

PLRA has also written a letter to Communication and Works Department (C&W) for starting renovation work on the approved sights.

It is pertinent to mention here that all these centres will be established in already available government buildings of various departments, including local government, union councils and revenue department.

Informed sources said people have also donated their land for establishing these ARCs. MNA Jaffar Khan Lagari donated 2 kanal land in Choti Zairin and a land owner donated land worth millions of rupees in Dunya Pur in Lodhran District.