Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said selected Prime Minister (PM) can't get off his container when he's representing Pakistan in a foreign country.

Pitty even when representing our country abroad Selected PM can’t get of his container. Imran is a ruler not a leader. ???????? needs a leader who speaks for all Pakistanis not just himself. If government does opposition & opposition does opposition then who’s left to run the country? — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) July 21, 2019

He said if government plays the role of opposition and opposition too plays the role of opposition then who will run the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday addressed a big gathering of the Pakistani diaspora at the Capital One Arena in Washington, and said that plunderers of national wealth are desperately seeking NRO, adding that despite the messages even from the outside, he will not let accountability go.