LAHORE : PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of party Senators at Islamabad on Monday (today) ahead of the upcoming Senate session requisitioned by the joint opposition.

Issues relating to the no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will come up for discussion during the meeting. Leaders of the joint opposition are also expected to meet after this meeting to chalk out strategy for the Senate sitting scheduled to be held on July 23.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has summoned the session on July 23. Earlier, the Senate secretariat had rejected Opposition’s request for calling the session on technical grounds.

Opposition parties want to move a no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman during this session amid conflicting interpretations of the two sides over the procedure.

The government side maintains that there is no set procedure in the relevant rules regarding removal of the Senate chairman. The Opposition, however, argues that Senate chairman can be de-seated through a motion passed by simple majority of the senators.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani says that no-confidence motion against him could not be moved in a session requisitioned by the Opposition. It can only be moved in a regular session summoned by president.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi has also summoned the Senate session on August 1 at 2 PM at Parliament House. A notification issued by Senate secretariat said the voting on no-confidence motion against the chairman would be moved in this session. It has also refused to place the Opposition’s motion regarding removal of the chairman on day’s agenda for July 23.