SWAT - At least two people were killed and four others sustained injuries as their vehicle fell into deep ravine at Malam Jabba, Swat.
According to details, a family hailing from district Dir on Sunday were on the way to Malamjabba as part of pick nick. While coming back to home, their vehicle fell into deep gorge and as a result Muhammad Rasool and his 13-year-old daughter Sana was died on the spot and others four members of the family were injured.