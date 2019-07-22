Share:

SWAT - At least two people were killed and four others sustained injuries as their vehicle fell into deep ravine at Malam Jab­ba, Swat.

According to details, a family hail­ing from district Dir on Sunday were on the way to Malamjabba as part of pick nick. While coming back to home, their vehicle fell into deep gorge and as a result Muhammad Rasool and his 13-year-old daughter Sana was died on the spot and others four members of the family were injured.