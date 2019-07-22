Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while addressing the gathering of the Pakistani diaspora at Capital One Arena in Washington on Sunday said that we have not come to USA with a begging bowl.

FM Qureshi said that we are here invite investors of US to invest in Pakistan. Referring to Kartarpur and CPEC, the Foreign minister said the we are here to open new corridors on borders that were previously closed.

He said that we have not come with any demands for aid. We’re here because PM Imran Khan will share with President Trump, the road-map of Naya Pakistan.

Shah Mehmood said that many Pakistani prime ministers have visited US in the past but this the first PM in history who didn’t charter a Boeing 777 but took a commercial flight. Who chose to stay at Pakistan House rather an expensive hotel.

He said that the crowd at the Capital One Arena in Washington is electric and added that this is history in the making. Never has any Pakistani leader been given such a warm reception by Pakistani community on US visit.