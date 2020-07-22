Share:

QUETTA - CM Balochistan, Jam Mir Kamal Khan Alyani while condemning the Turbat blast in strong terms expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human life in the blast. In a statement issued on Tuesday, CM Balochistan stated that cowardice acts of the anti-state elements could not dwindle high spirits of our forces and people of the province. “Those involved in taking lives of innocent people must be rewarded with exemplary punishment,” he said vowing that journey of peace and tranquility and development in Balochistan would continue at any cost. Mir Jam Kamal deplored that a handful of elements for their vested interest wanted to keep Balochistan undeveloped and weak.

With the support of people of Balochistan, the security forces were determined to take every possible step against the anti-peace elements.

He said that terrorists could not weaken the determination of the nation through their cowardly acts.

CM Balochistan directed the health authorities to leave no stone unturned in providing best health facilities to the injured.

He also issued directives to the police high-ups and law enforcement agencies to review and improve the security measure in place while taking strict action against the terrorists and their supporters. He expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.