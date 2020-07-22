Share:

The government on Wednesday requested Islamabad High Court to proceed with appointing of a legal representative for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The request was made in the light of the International Court of Justice's July 17, 2019 decision. Therefore, International Court of Justice ratified Review and Reconsideration Ordinance, 2020 was enacted to implement the court's verdict.

The federation, through the defense secretary and the Judge Advocate General (JAG) branch of General Headquarters (GHQ), has been made a counsel in the petition filed by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

According to the petition, Jadhav refused to file a petition against his sentence.