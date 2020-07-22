Share:

ISLAMABAD - Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah yesterday alleged that the National Accountability Bureau kept former president Asif Ali Zardari in detention without any proof. In reaction to the detailed decision by the Supreme Court about NAB, she said it was the moral responsibility of Chairman NAB to resign. “NAB kept Asif Ali Zardari in detention without any proof. NAB also shifted Faryal Talpur from hospital to Rawalpindi jail forcibly at midnight on the occasion of Eid. Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah is also under NAB custody without any proof,” she added. Nafisa Shah said PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s stance had proven to be correct when he says that NAB is used for political engineering. Supreme Court’s detailed verdict has exposed NAB. She said that the verdict has also identified that pygmies and people of shady past have been imposed on the people. Now, the time has come that any death under NAB’s custody was declared a murder and the murderer should be brought to justice. She said that dictators have been using NAB as a political tool because NAB is the creation of a dictator whose aim was to weaken democracy. She said that the credibility of NAB has totally ended and it has become a factory of lies.