Share:

Lahore - At least one person was killed and seven others injured in an IED blast in Turbat Bazaar, police said yesterday.

The city, approximately 700 kilometres from the provincial capital of Quetta, has been frequently targeted by militants.

According to law enforcement agencies, an improvised explosive device (IED) was fitted on a motorcycle. As a result of the explosion, a nearby mechanic shop was completely destroyed by fire. Police said windows of the nearby buildings were also shattered due to intensity of the blast.

The deceased and the injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Turbat for medical treatment and formalities. Two of the injured were in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the blast in Turbat and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious life as a result of the incident.

In a statement on Monday, he directed authorities concerned to provide best medical aid to the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Provincial Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan also expressed grief at the loss of life and said anti-state elements will not succeed in their nefarious plans.

The chief minister added that certain elements wanted to derail Balochistan from the path of progress and prosperity, but such elements will be defeated.

The province, in recent months, has seen an increase in attacks. Earlier in May, six security forces personnel, including one officer, were martyred when a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) struck their vehicle near Pakistan-Iran border.

The military’s media wing said that the incident took place in Kech district’s Buleda area of Balochistan, which is about 14 kilometres away from the Iran border.