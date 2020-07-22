Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the prime minister and his army of unelected advisors make a complete surrender before the mafias, destroying the economy and starving the masses. Talking to the party leaders and head of Al-Khidmat Foundation at Mansoora on Tuesday, he said corrupt elite engaged in the looting of country’s resources with both hands as people witnessed the worst crises of sugar, wheat and petrol in past 22 months. Commenting on the information minister statement that the cabinet raised concern over the disappearance of wheat from the market, he said it seemed ironic that a government was “expressing concern” instead of taking action against the culprits involved in the wheat theft scandal. The Senator said the economy was collapsed, unemployment and inflation were rampant and people were unable to meet their ends. He said the unelected members having dual nationality were the burden on national exchequer. The special advisors of the prime minister were enjoying all luxuries while the masses were deprived of flour and sugar, he regretted.