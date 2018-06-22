Share:

TARBELA GHAZI - Two-time former MPA Faisal Zaman was disqualified for contesting 2018 elections, a detailed judgment issued by Returning Officer PK-42 Haripur-III Ghazi Abdul Qayum Saddique said.

According to details, an independent candidate for PK-42 Ghazi Arshad Khan Bhola had filed objections in the office of Returning Officer PK-42 Haripur-III against his rival candidate of ‘Jehazan Wala Group,’ for concealing assets in the nomination papers, terming his educational certificates and National Identity Card fake.

Ghazi Bar Association Khawaja Furqan Faisal pleaded the case on behalf of Bhola. After detailed arguments, the returning officer rejected the nomination papers of Zaman.