MULTAN-The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) finalized on Thursday the names of its candidates to contest elections from different constituencies of Multan district.

“The names of the prospective candidates have been sent to the provincial parliamentary board which will give a final okay,” declared Mian Asif Mahmood Ikhwani, the district president of MMA.

Addressing a news conference, he disclosed that Sheikh Jamshed Hayat would be MMA’s candidate for NA-155 and PP-214, Dr Safdar Iqbal Hashmi PP-213, Naqeeb Ullah Kakar NA-156, Maulana Abdul Raheem Gujjar PP-215, Azeemul Haq Pirzada PP-211, Ch Khalid Munir Advocate PP-217, Mahmood Ansari PP-216, Irum Gull NA-154, Qari Abdul Basit PP-212 and Yousuf Thaheem PP-222.

He said that the MMA had given tickets to honest candidates who had a passion to serve the country. He claimed that the MMA candidates would win elections from across the country.

Referring to MMA’s upcoming June 29 public meeting at Qila Qasim Bagh Stadium, he disclosed that 20 committees had been constituted to make arrangements for holding the event in a successful manner. He said that the public meeting would prove an historic event and it would decide the political fate of South Punjab. He said that the alliance of religious parties would surface as a big political power after the election and MMA would form its government. He said that the major goal of MMA was to end injustice, corruption, crime, poverty and unemployment from Pakistan besides enforcement of Islamic law.