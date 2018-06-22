Share:

TARBELA GHAZI - Workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf attacked office of Tehsil Muncipal Administration, Ghazi, and misbehaved with tehsil nazim of their own party for removing their banners from streetlights in the city.

The tehsil nazim lodged a written complaint with deputy commissioner Haripur, assistant commissioner Ghazi and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ghazi for taking legal action against the attackers.

According to the details, various political parties and independent candidates contesting for the National and KP assemblies’ seats from the constituency have affixed their banners to the streetlights’ poles in Ghazi. On Thursday, when staff of the TMA Ghazi was removing these banners, a few workers of the PTI reached at the spot and started manhandling TMA staff, stopping them from their official assignment by force.

Later, Malik Naveed Iqbal Awan, Nazim Village Council Dara Mohat Ghazi, the younger brother of PTI candidate from PK-42 Malik Tahir Iqbal Awan, his second brother Malik Adeel Iqbal Awan and their companions attacked office of the TMA where they also misbehaved with the tehsil nazim of their own party, Aslam Hayat Khan.