ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Thursday said table tennis players will not be participating in the Asian Games due to the brawl between two parallel groups. The 18th edition of the Asian Games will take place in Jakarata from August 18 to September 2. A PSB official said that one table tennis group is led by Khawaja Wadood and the other by SM Sibtain. “The PSB recognises Khawaja-headed body while SM Sibtain-led body is accepted by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA). Therefore the current status of table tennis stands disputed leading to the loss of players’ future and talent,” he said.