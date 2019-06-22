Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should pay attention to performance of Sindh Government instead of criticizing the federal government.

In a tweet, she said people have rejected those who failed to deliver in Sindh.

The special assistant said remarks of a SC judge put a question mark on the performance of Sindh Government.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said cases against Asif Zardari had been initiated during the PML-N government. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan is ensuring implementation of law indiscriminately.