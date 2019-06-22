Share:

KHANEWAL - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday claimed to have arrested three terrorists, belonged to outlawed TTP, during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in the wee hours of Friday.

The CTD also recovered explosives, hand grenades, receipt books of the proscribed organisation and funds they had collected for terrorism-financing, from them.

According to CTD spokesman, the terrorists, belonged to proscribed organisation Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were caught during an IBO. The CTD was tipped off that three terrorists were present at Jahanian Road and planning attacks on sensitive installations in Khanewal.

A CTD team carried out a raid and arrested the terrorists identified as: Shakir Ullah, Musab Zubair, and Asif Nadeem. Explosives, six hand grenades, receipt books of proscribed organization and funds were recovered from them. The spokesperson claimed that the terrorists have made important disclosures regarding their plan for subversive activities in the region. More raids have been launched in the light of information extorted from the terrorists, for the arrest of their accomplices.