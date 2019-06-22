Share:

ISLAMABAD : An accountability court (AC) on Friday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further 11-day physical remand of former President and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in mega money laundering and fake accounts case. AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir directed the NAB officials to produce the accused again on July 2, after ending of his physical remand time. The NAB officials produced the former President before the court amid foolproof security arrangements and prayed the judge to grant his further 14-day physical remand. During the hearing, NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi informed the court regarding the development in investigation from PPP’s Co-Chairman in fake accounts case.

At this Zardari arrived at the court rostrum. His counsel Laif Khosa informed the court that his client just wanted to listen what NAB had generated a