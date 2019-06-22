Share:

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan is at the cusp of achieving sustainable, irreversible, enduring peace and stability.

Speaking in a talk on 'Pakistan's Regional Security Perspective' at International Institute of Strategic Studies in London, he said this can be complemented through meaningful international partnership, support and will to take on regional challenges.

The army chief said improved security offers foreign investment in Pakistan, a pivot to regional connectivity.

However, he said, future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on the ability to resolve issues and long pending disputes within the region.