Share:

Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that fares of economy classes would be increased up to Rs 100, by six to seven per cent for other classes from July 1 in wake of the recent oil prices hike.

Addressing a press conference at PR Headquarters here, he said that rail fares would have to be revised as PR had to face the additional burden of Rs three billion owing to an increase in oil prices in the international market, adding that no fare would be increased for travelling less than 50 kilometres.

Sheikh Rashid said that PC-1 of Main Line-1 (ML-1) had been submitted, whereas Chinese were asked to build new apartments for PR employees working on ML-1 where about 70,000 PR employees would be facilitated. All-out efforts were made for the welfare of PR employees and ensuring maximum improvement in the department, he maintained.