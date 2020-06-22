Share:

LAHORE - To commemorate the 67th birth anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, a gathering was arranged at church of Maryam Colony, while ensuring complete compliance of the SOPs to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The gathering to celebrate the occasion was arranged by PPP’s minority leader Edwin Sahotra. Special prayers were held for Shaheed Benazir Butto and cake cutting ceremony was also held. The participants of the event paid homage to Benazir Bhutto and pledged that they would continue with the mission of Benazir Bhutto under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto.

They said that they would make Bilawal Bhutto the next prime minister of the country to bring about a real change in the country. The workers of the PPP on the occasion said that they wanted to celebrate the birth anniversary with full decorum but were refrained from doing it because of the pandemic spread.