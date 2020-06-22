Share:

ISLAMABAD -Besides passage of more than three years, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is yet to complete a project initiated to turn Ataturk Avenue into a dual carriageway.

However, the authority has announced on Sunday that CDA has started the process for installation of traffic signals on Ataturk Avenue from Khyaban-e-Sohrawrdi to Nazim-ud-Din Road. CDA has floated Tenders for installation of traffic signals. NIT amounting to Rs. 7,611,449/- has also been issued.

Traffic signals will be installed at six locations including junction of Atta Turk Avenue with Khyaban-e-Soharwardi, NADRA Chowk, junction of Attaturk Avenue with Fazal-e-Haq Road and junction of Attaturk Avenue with Jinnah Avenue.

This will be part of smart signaling initiative being taken up by CDA for improved traffic management.

The dualisation work of Ataturk Avenue was initiated back in 2017. Progress on the work remained slow. Incumbent CDA Administration which is determined to complete ongoing development works on fast pace and initiate new projects in the city attached high priority to complete work on Ataturk Avenue.

Ninety percent work on Ataturk Avenue has already been completed. Installation of traffic signals will bring development work on Ataturk Avenue near completion.

Thousands of commuters use Ataturk Avenue on daily basis. Completion of work on Ataturk Avenue will bring ease for commuters.

The construction work on Ataturk Avenue, commonly known as Embassy Road began in 2017 in previous government but from day first, it is facing delays due to poor planning of the city managers.

The project was first stopped when the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) objected over cutting down more than a hundred trees and the project remained suspended for a year.

Later, the agency allowed CDA to resume work and the authority had set a target to complete it by November 2018 but it found another impediment when the authority went into a dispute with Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (Iesco) over shifting of service lines.

The same dispute was also resolved amicably in July 2019 as both organisations reached an agreement for shifting of service lines falling inside the alignment of road.

Though, at present the road is being used by commuters but the project could not be finished so far besides passage of several months and a final layer of carpeting on the whole avenue, line marking and installment of signals were yet to be carried out. However, now it is expected that the stalled project would be completed soon.