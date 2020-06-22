Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Peoples Party celebrated the 67th birth anniversary of former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on Sunday with simplicity across the country.

No political gathering were organized on the direction of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The decision about not holding any political gathering was taken to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Several PPP Punjab leaders, including Qamar Zaman Kaira, general secretary Ch Manzoor Ahmad, Haji Azizur Rehman Chan, other party leaders and workers cut cake of the birthday of BB Shaheed at their homes to pay tribute to the leader.

Parliamentary Leader Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab, Syed Hassan Murtaza while paying homage to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 67th birth anniversary has said that today is the birthday of world’s ‘Benazir’ political leader Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

In his message, he said that Benazir Bhutto was Benazir and unparalleled political leader in every aspect. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was the identity of Pakistan in the world, even today people in the world know Pakistan as the country of Benazir Bhutto, he added.

When all were silent for fear of terrorists, it was Shaheed Bibi who raised the flag of truth and challenged the extremists, says Hassan Murtaza

Hassan Murtaza said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto taught the way of continuous struggle against the oppressed and the oppressed by fighting oppression for thirty years.

He said, “She (Benazir Bhutto) taught the world how to talk about the rights of the people, made history by fighting two dictators. When all were silent for fear of terrorists, it was Shaheed Bibi who raised the flag of truth and challenged the extremists.”

The PPP Punjab Parliamentary leader said that Benazir Shaheed rendered her life among the people in the struggle for the rights of the people. Benazir Bhutto is the leader of the oppressed of the world and not of one party, he maintained.

Hassan Murtaza said that the name of Shaheed Mohtarma would also remain prominent among those who strived for rights and truth till the end of their lives.