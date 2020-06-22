Share:

BADIN -Former prime minister of Pakistan Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s 67th birth anniversary was celebrated with fervor here on Sunday in different cities and towns of district Badin.

In this connection, a big cake cutting ceremony was organized at the Jamali house Tando Bago which was organized by Haji Sain Bux Jamali, General Secretary, PPP Badin district with huge gathering of party stalwarts where party leaders of Pakistan People’s Party cut the cake to remember Benazir Bhutto on her 67th birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, an event to celebrate the 67th birthday of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was held at Luwari Shareef town which was also participated by large number of party leaders, workers and citizens which was organized by Abdul Rehman Baloch, general Secretary, PPP Badin taluka and participated by Amir Hassan Khoso, Mir Murtaza Jamali, Haji Hanif Khaskheli, Ghulam Rasul Soomro, Abdul Sattar Memon and others.

Different gatherings for celebrating the 67th birthday of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto were also organized in different cities and towns including Golarchi, Matli, Talhar and towns and others places in the district with simplicity following the COVID SOPs.

After the cake-cutting ceremony, PPP leaders memorized that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto lived and laid down her life for the cause of downtrodden people while fighting tyranny adding that Pakistan People’s Party strongly believed in helping the underprivileged people.

PPP celebrated 67th birthday

anniversary of Shaheed BB in Mithi

The birth anniversary of former slain prime minister Ms Benazir Bhutto was celebrated at Tharani House in Mithi on Sunday.

Shusheel Malani, Samta Manjani and other local PPP leaders gathered at the venue to celebrate the birthday of their slain leader. The PPP leaders speaking on the occasion said that their leader would be remembered by all the generations to come for their services and the supreme sacrifices adding they were all ready to offer the resistance against the certain clauses in the Constitution. The PPP leaders maintained present ‘selected’ rulers had miserably failed to deliver any good to the people of the country that was why people had already gotten sick of them.