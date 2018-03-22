Lahore - Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors President Zia Shahid has urged the government to convince World Bank to let Pakistan challenge Indian water aggression in the International Court of Justice.

He was addressing a special sitting at Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan on Wednesday.

He said the water experts suggest that the issue of water aggression by India can only be resolved through approaching the International Court of Justice.

“The PC-I is prepared every year for the purpose but the Ministry of Water puts it on the backburner. I've taken up this issue with the prime minister, chief justice and the army chief. Since the World Bank is a guarantor of the Indus Water Treaty, its involvement is a must to take the issue up to the International Court of Justice. It is a duty of the government to convince the bank,” he added.

He also announced approaching the Supreme Court through a petition for the construction of Kala Bagh Dam. A team of lawyers is in the process of drafting the petition, he said.

He said the drinking water has become a top issue of the country, as the arsenic level has reached to an alarming level leading to chronic diseases among Pakistanis.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary General NPT Shahid Rasheed urged the political parties to incorporate the issue of Indian water aggression to their manifestos.